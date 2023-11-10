If you live in Thomas County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Thomas County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

St. Pius X Catholic High School at Thomas County Central High School