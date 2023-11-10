Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tift County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Tift County, Georgia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Tift County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
St. Andrew's School at Tiftarea Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Chula, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.