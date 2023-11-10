We have 2023 high school football competition in Troup County, Georgia this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Providence Christian Academy at Callaway High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Lagrange, GA

Lagrange, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Troup County High School at Cairo High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 11

2:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Cairo, GA

Cairo, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westover Comprehensive High School at LaGrange High School