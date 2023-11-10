If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Turner County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Fulton County
  • Effingham County
  • Wilcox County
  • Glynn County
  • Heard County
  • Richmond County
  • Union County
  • Appling County
  • Brooks County
  • Floyd County

    • Turner County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Turner County High School at Portal Middle High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Portal, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.