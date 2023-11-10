The UNLV Rebels (7-2) and the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) play on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in a clash of MWC foes.

UNLV is putting up 426 yards per game on offense (40th in the FBS), and rank 84th on the other side of the ball, yielding 390.7 yards allowed per game. Wyoming's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, putting up 302.1 total yards per game, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 70th with 375.6 total yards ceded per contest.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

UNLV vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

UNLV Wyoming 426 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (126th) 390.7 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.6 (65th) 200.8 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.4 (75th) 225.2 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.7 (125th) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 19 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (25th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has 1,826 yards passing for UNLV, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 159 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 40 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has 520 rushing yards on 90 carries with four touchdowns.

Donavyn Lester has been handed the ball 77 times this year and racked up 388 yards (43.1 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Ricky White has hauled in 55 receptions for 874 yards (97.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 35 passes for 356 yards (39.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Senika McKie's 17 catches are good enough for 227 yards.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming this season. He has 1,195 passing yards (132.8 per game) while completing 59.2% of his passes. He's thrown 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 235 yards (26.1 ypg) on 71 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee is his team's leading rusher with 114 carries for 686 yards, or 76.2 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Wyatt Wieland has collected 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 270 (30 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has four touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has put up a 259-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 13 passes on 26 targets.

Treyton Welch's 31 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

