Will Alex Barre-Boulet Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 11?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Alex Barre-Boulet going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Barre-Boulet stats and insights
- In four of 12 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Barre-Boulet's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Barre-Boulet recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|11:32
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|8:22
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|11:02
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|15:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|11:55
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|11:11
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Home
|W 4-3
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
