Villanova, Albany (NY), Week 11 CAA Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the CAA, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 11 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
CAA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Villanova
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th
- Last Game: W 45-33 vs New Hampshire
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Towson
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
2. Albany (NY)
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th
- Last Game: W 24-8 vs William & Mary
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Stony Brook
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
3. Delaware
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th
- Last Game: L 33-27 vs Elon
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Campbell
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
4. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd
- Last Game: L 45-33 vs Villanova
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Monmouth
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Monmouth
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th
- Last Game: W 56-17 vs Stony Brook
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: New Hampshire
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. Elon
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th
- Last Game: W 33-27 vs Delaware
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Richmond
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)
7. William & Mary
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd
- Last Game: L 24-8 vs Albany (NY)
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Hampton
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
8. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th
- Last Game: W 34-28 vs New Hampshire
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: NC A&T
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
9. Campbell
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd
- Last Game: L 59-7 vs North Carolina
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Delaware
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
10. Richmond
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st
- Last Game: W 44-13 vs Campbell
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Elon
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)
11. Towson
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st
- Last Game: W 42-32 vs NC A&T
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Villanova
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
12. Hampton
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th
- Last Game: W 42-35 vs Maine
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: William & Mary
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
13. Maine
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th
- Last Game: L 42-35 vs Hampton
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
14. NC A&T
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th
- Last Game: L 42-32 vs Towson
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Rhode Island
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
15. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th
- Last Game: L 56-17 vs Monmouth
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
