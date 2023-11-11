We have 2023 high school football competition in Camden County, Georgia this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Fannin County
  • Rabun County
  • Brooks County
  • Dade County
  • Richmond County
  • Lowndes County
  • Chattooga County
  • Habersham County
  • Long County
  • Ware County

    Camden County High School at Newton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Covington, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

