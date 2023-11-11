Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Cobb County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Cobb High School at Redan High School

Game Time: 12:40 PM ET on November 11

12:40 PM ET on November 11 Location: Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11

7:30 PM ET on November 11 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Paran Christian School at The Weber School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11

7:30 PM ET on November 11 Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pebblebrook High School at Duncanville High School