The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in DeKalb County, Georgia today, we've got the information.

DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Cobb High School at Redan High School

Game Time: 12:40 PM ET on November 11

12:40 PM ET on November 11 Location: Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Greenforest Christian Academy

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 11

2:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET on November 11

2:20 PM ET on November 11 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Arabia Mountain High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 11

5:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Paideia School at Lithonia High School