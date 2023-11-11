Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in DeKalb County, Georgia today, we've got the information.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Cobb High School at Redan High School
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Stone Mountain, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greenforest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arabia Mountain High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Paideia School at Lithonia High School
- Game Time: 5:40 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Lithonia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
