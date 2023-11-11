Will Erik Cernak Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 11?
Will Erik Cernak find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cernak stats and insights
- Cernak is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
- Cernak has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cernak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|21:49
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Home
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.