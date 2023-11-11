Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Floyd County, Georgia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Floyd County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chattooga High School at Darlington School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Rome, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 7
