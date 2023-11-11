Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Fulton County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverdale High School at Landmark Christian School
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrow High School at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin E. Mays High School at North Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenn Hills High School at Druid Hills High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Landmark Christian School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Griffin High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arabia Mountain High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Paideia School at Lithonia High School
- Game Time: 5:40 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Lithonia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodward Academy at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Atlanta High School at McNair High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlanta Classical Academy at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Paran Christian School at The Weber School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
