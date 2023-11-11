Fulton County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riverdale High School at Landmark Christian School

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 11

9:30 AM ET on November 11 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Morrow High School at The Paideia School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11

10:00 AM ET on November 11 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin E. Mays High School at North Atlanta High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 11

10:00 AM ET on November 11 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenn Hills High School at Druid Hills High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 11

11:00 AM ET on November 11 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Westlake High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 11

11:30 AM ET on November 11 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Landmark Christian School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 11

12:30 PM ET on November 11 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Griffin High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11

1:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET on November 11

2:20 PM ET on November 11 Location: Decatur, GA

Decatur, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Frederick Douglass High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 11

2:30 PM ET on November 11 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Arabia Mountain High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 11

5:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Paideia School at Lithonia High School

Game Time: 5:40 PM ET on November 11

5:40 PM ET on November 11 Location: Lithonia, GA

Lithonia, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodward Academy at Frederick Douglass High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11

7:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Atlanta High School at McNair High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11

7:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Atlanta Classical Academy at Providence Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11

7:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11

7:30 PM ET on November 11 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Paran Christian School at The Weber School