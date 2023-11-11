Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Georgia
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The outings in a Week 11 college football slate that shouldn't be missed for fans in Georgia include the Ole Miss Rebels playing the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-14)
Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Georgia State (-2.5)
Samford Bulldogs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-10.5)
Georgia Southern Eagles at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1.5)
