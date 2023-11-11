How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- The Georgia Southern Eagles made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.8 percentage points lower than the Eastern Michigan Eagles allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
- In games Georgia Southern shot higher than 48.4% from the field, it went 5-1 overall.
- The Georgia Southern Eagles were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eastern Michigan Eagles finished 349th.
- Last year, the Georgia Southern Eagles recorded 68.4 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eastern Michigan Eagles gave up.
- Georgia Southern went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 80.8 points.
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Georgia Southern fared better in home games last season, averaging 70.8 points per game, compared to 67.6 per game when playing on the road.
- The Georgia Southern Eagles surrendered 62.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.0 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.2).
- Georgia Southern averaged 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.0 threes per game, 31.0% three-point percentage).
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 84-62
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
