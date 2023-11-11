The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • The Georgia Southern Eagles made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.8 percentage points lower than the Eastern Michigan Eagles allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
  • In games Georgia Southern shot higher than 48.4% from the field, it went 5-1 overall.
  • The Georgia Southern Eagles were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eastern Michigan Eagles finished 349th.
  • Last year, the Georgia Southern Eagles recorded 68.4 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eastern Michigan Eagles gave up.
  • Georgia Southern went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 80.8 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Georgia Southern fared better in home games last season, averaging 70.8 points per game, compared to 67.6 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Georgia Southern Eagles surrendered 62.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.0 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.2).
  • Georgia Southern averaged 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.0 threes per game, 31.0% three-point percentage).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 84-62 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/11/2023 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/14/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium
11/19/2023 Kennesaw State - Minges Coliseum

