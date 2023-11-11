Saturday's contest at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) matching up with the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on November 11. Our computer prediction projects a 73-66 win for Georgia Southern, who are favored by our model.

The Georgia Southern Eagles won their most recent outing 103-49 against Allen on Wednesday.

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 73, Eastern Michigan 66

Georgia Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Georgia Southern Eagles outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game last season (posting 79.0 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and conceding 70.7 per contest, 315th in college basketball) and had a +259 scoring differential.

Georgia Southern's offense was less effective in Sun Belt tilts last year, posting 75.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 79.0 PPG.

The Georgia Southern Eagles posted 84.6 points per game last year at home, which was 8.4 more points than they averaged in away games (76.2).

Defensively Georgia Southern was better in home games last season, allowing 66.9 points per game, compared to 72.2 on the road.

