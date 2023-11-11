Based on our computer projection model, the Georgia Southern Eagles will take down the Marshall Thundering Herd when the two teams come together at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (56.5) Georgia Southern 30, Marshall 28

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

The Eagles are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia Southern has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

This year, four of the Eagles' eight games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 56.5 points, 6.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Georgia Southern contests.

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Thundering Herd.

The Thundering Herd is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Marshall is 0-4 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or greater this year.

Four of the Thundering Herd's eight games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Marshall this season is 8.4 points lower than this game's over/under.

Eagles vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 32.7 26.9 40.6 23.6 22.8 31 Marshall 22.9 28.4 23.8 22.3 22.2 33.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.