The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Michigan Rank Eastern Michigan AVG Georgia Southern AVG Georgia Southern Rank
162nd 72.2 Points Scored 68.4 266th
357th 80.8 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd
349th 27.8 Rebounds 32.1 156th
302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 6.3 288th
358th 9.6 Assists 10.4 346th
104th 11.1 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.