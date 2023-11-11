Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Georgia Southern Rank
|162nd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|357th
|80.8
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|349th
|27.8
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|358th
|9.6
|Assists
|10.4
|346th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.