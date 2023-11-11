The Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) hit the court at George Gervin GameAbove Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern and its opponent combined to hit the over 13 out of 27 times last season.

The Georgia Southern Eagles had 15 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Eastern Michigan covered the spread less often than Georgia Southern last year, putting up an ATS record of 13-16-0, compared to the 15-12-0 mark of the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Michigan 72.2 140.6 80.8 147.5 151.2 Georgia Southern 68.4 140.6 66.7 147.5 135.2

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Georgia Southern Eagles scored an average of 68.4 points per game last year, 12.4 fewer points than the 80.8 the Eastern Michigan Eagles allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 80.8 points last season, Georgia Southern went 4-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Michigan 13-16-0 13-16-0 Georgia Southern 15-12-0 13-14-0

Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Michigan Georgia Southern 6-7 Home Record 12-4 2-13 Away Record 3-11 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

