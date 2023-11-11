The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) hit the road for a Sun Belt showdown against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Georgia Southern is putting up 441.1 yards per game on offense (28th in the FBS), and rank 89th on the other side of the ball, yielding 394.3 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Marshall is compiling 22.9 points per game (97th-ranked). It ranks 93rd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (28.4 points surrendered per game).

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on NFL Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Georgia Southern vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Marshall 441.1 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.1 (94th) 394.3 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.8 (70th) 134.4 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.9 (101st) 306.7 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.2 (64th) 21 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (130th) 17 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (87th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has racked up 2,651 yards (294.6 ypg) on 257-of-388 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen White, has carried the ball 123 times for 750 yards (83.3 per game), scoring eight times.

OJ Arnold has carried the ball 50 times for 330 yards (36.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's 732 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 98 times and has registered 72 receptions and four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has hauled in 51 passes while averaging 61.6 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Dalen Cobb's 25 receptions are good enough for 353 yards and one touchdown.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has recored 1,948 passing yards, or 216.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has collected eight touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 19.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Rasheen Ali has run for 767 yards on 149 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 19 catches, totaling 155 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Ethan Payne has collected 182 yards (on 48 carries).

Caleb Coombs has totaled 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 273 (30.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has two touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons has collected 239 receiving yards (26.6 yards per game) on 23 receptions.

Jayden Harrison's 30 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 237 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia Southern or Marshall gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.