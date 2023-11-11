The Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) and the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) meet at University Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State's games hit the over 13 out of 26 times last season.

The Panthers were 5-21-0 against the spread last year.

Western Michigan's .333 ATS win percentage (9-18-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Georgia State's .192 mark (5-21-0 ATS Record).

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Michigan 69.9 136.6 74.0 143.4 142.6 Georgia State 66.7 136.6 69.4 143.4 134.5

Additional Georgia State Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up an average of 66.7 points per game last year, 7.3 fewer points than the 74.0 the Broncos allowed to opponents.

Georgia State put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.0 points.

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Michigan 9-18-0 14-13-0 Georgia State 5-21-0 13-13-0

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Michigan Georgia State 7-7 Home Record 10-9 1-15 Away Record 0-11 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 4-11-0 Away ATS Record 1-9-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.1 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

