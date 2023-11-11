The Georgia State Panthers (0-1) face the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Georgia State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State Stats Insights

The Panthers made 41.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.6 percentage points lower than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Georgia State shot better than 46.2% from the field, it went 3-4 overall.

The Broncos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball, the Panthers finished 201st.

Last year, the Panthers put up 7.3 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Broncos gave up (74).

Georgia State went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 74 points.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison

Georgia State posted 69.1 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 61.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Panthers gave up 9.7 fewer points per game (65.4) than when playing on the road (75.1).

In terms of three-pointers, Georgia State fared better at home last year, sinking 5.7 treys per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.9 threes per game and a 26.1% three-point percentage in away games.

