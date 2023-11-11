The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they host the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (sixth-best with 493.4 yards per game) and total defense (eighth-best with 282.2 yards allowed per game) this year. Ole Miss' offense has been dominant, posting 478.9 total yards per contest (10th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 61st by giving up 365.7 total yards per game.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Georgia Ole Miss 493.4 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 478.9 (14th) 282.2 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.7 (59th) 167.6 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (36th) 325.9 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.7 (13th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has racked up 2,721 yards (302.3 ypg) on 213-of-295 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 112 times for 632 yards (70.2 per game), scoring eight times.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 58 times for 295 yards (32.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 566 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has caught 39 passes while averaging 44.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has hauled in 21 catches for 359 yards, an average of 39.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,467 yards (274.1 ypg) while completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 334 yards with seven touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins is his team's leading rusher with 169 carries for 793 yards, or 88.1 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well.

Ulysses Bentley IV has piled up 388 yards (on 67 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Tre Harris has racked up 749 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Jordan Watkins has caught 44 passes and compiled 627 receiving yards (69.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dayton Wade's 40 catches (on 56 targets) have netted him 602 yards (66.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

