Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Grady County, Georgia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grady County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Troup County High School at Cairo High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 11
  • Location: Cairo, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.