Hawks vs. Heat November 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Southeast Division rivals battle when the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) welcome in the Miami Heat (1-2) at State Farm Arena, beginning on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hawks vs. Heat Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSSUN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games
- November 6 at the Thunder
- October 30 at home vs the Timberwolves
- November 4 at the Pelicans
- November 9 at the Magic
- November 1 at home vs the Wizards
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young recorded 26.2 points last season, plus 3 rebounds and 10.2 assists.
- Dejounte Murray put up 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists. He made 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Clint Capela posted 12 points, 11 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Onyeka Okongwu collected 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1 assists. He sank 63.8% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).
- De'Andre Hunter recorded 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He drained 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo averaged 20.4 points last season, plus 3.2 assists and 9.2 rebounds.
- Tyler Herro recorded 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Kyle Lowry collected 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Thomas Bryant posted 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
- Duncan Robinson posted 6.4 points, 1.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hawks vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hawks
|Heat
|118.4
|Points Avg.
|109.5
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.8
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|46%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.