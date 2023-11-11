The Miami Heat (4-4) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -4.5 228.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points in six of eight games this season.
  • Atlanta has an average total of 238.8 in its matchups this year, 10.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Hawks are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Atlanta has been favored three times and won two of those games.
  • Atlanta has played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and split those games.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 63.6% chance to win.

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

Hawks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 6 75% 121.8 229.3 117 227.1 235.9
Heat 3 37.5% 107.5 229.3 110.1 227.1 220.3

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • The 121.8 points per game the Hawks score are 11.7 more points than the Heat give up (110.1).
  • When Atlanta totals more than 110.1 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Hawks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 3-5 0-2 5-3
Heat 2-6 1-2 3-5

Hawks vs. Heat Point Insights

Hawks Heat
121.8
Points Scored (PG)
 107.5
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
3-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 0-1
5-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 1-0
117
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.1
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 10
1-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 2-5
1-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-3

