Top Player Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Heat on November 11, 2023
The Atlanta Hawks host the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena on Saturday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Trae Young and others in this game.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Hawks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks vs Heat Additional Info
|Hawks vs Heat Injury Report
|Hawks vs Heat Prediction
|Hawks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Hawks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Hawks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: -139)
|9.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: -104)
- The 21.3 points Young has scored per game this season is 3.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (24.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- two -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
- Young has averaged 10 assists per game this year, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday (9.5).
- Young's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Get Young gear at Fanatics!
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: -179)
- Dejounte Murray's 21.3 points per game are 1.8 higher than Saturday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).
- Murray collects 5.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Saturday.
- He one made three-pointer average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jalen Johnson Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: -128)
- The 12.5-point over/under set for Jalen Johnson on Saturday is 2.0 lower than his season scoring average of 14.5.
- He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 7.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -102)
|6.5 (Over: +104)
|5.5 (Over: -132)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- Jimmy Butler's 16.5 points per game average is 9.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of nine is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (6.5).
- Butler's season-long assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Butler has knocked down zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.