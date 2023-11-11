After the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Kelly Kraft is in 46th place at -8.

Looking to wager on Kelly Kraft at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +10000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Kraft Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Kelly Kraft Insights

Kraft has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 19 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 19 rounds.

Kraft has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Kraft has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

Kraft has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Kraft has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 43 -7 272 0 14 0 0 $581,867

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Kraft has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Kraft has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Kraft played this event was in 2020, and he failed to make the cut.

Measuring 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,001 yards.

The average course Kraft has played in the past year has been 459 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

Kraft's Last Time Out

Kraft was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which landed him in the 42nd percentile of the field.

Kraft was better than 42% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Kraft recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, worse than the field average of 2.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kraft carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

Kraft's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the tournament average (7.1).

At that most recent competition, Kraft's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.0).

Kraft finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 6.7.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kraft fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Kraft's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

