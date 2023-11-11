Keep an eye on Nikita Kucherov and Jesperi Kotkaniemi in particular on Saturday, when the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Carolina Hurricanes at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Tampa Bay, Kucherov has 23 points in 14 games (11 goals, 12 assists).

Brayden Point has chipped in with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists).

Victor Hedman's 17 points this season are via three goals and 14 assists.

In three games, Matt Tomkins' record is 1-2-0. He has conceded 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) and has recorded 80 saves.

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Kotkaniemi is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 13 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded six goals and seven assists in 14 games (playing 15:19 per game).

With 11 total points (0.8 per game), including three goals and eight assists through 11 contests, Sebastian Aho is pivotal for Carolina's offense.

This season, Carolina's Brady Skjei has 11 points, courtesy of two goals (eighth on team) and nine assists (first).

In the crease, Pyotr Kochetkov has a record of 0-3-0 in three games this season, conceding 11 goals (4.3 goals against average) with 57 saves and an .838 save percentage, 64th in the league.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 4th 3.79 Goals Scored 3.29 14th 26th 3.57 Goals Allowed 3.5 24th 17th 30.6 Shots 34.4 3rd 28th 33.2 Shots Allowed 26.4 2nd 3rd 33.33% Power Play % 25% 8th 6th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 19th

