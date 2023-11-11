The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Perbix light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix stats and insights

  • Perbix is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
  • Perbix has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Perbix recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:15 Home L 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 6-5 OT
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:34 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:51 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:24 Home W 3-0
10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT
10/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 4-3
10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:27 Away L 3-2 OT
10/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-2

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

