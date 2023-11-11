Saddiq Bey will take the court for the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

In a 120-119 win over the Magic (his most recent game) Bey produced two points.

Let's look at Bey's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-102)

Over 10.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-132)

Over 4.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat gave up 109.8 points per game last season, second in the league.

The Heat were the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 41.9 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat were ranked 14th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 25.6 per contest.

On defense, the Heat allowed 13.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, 28th in the NBA.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 32 17 6 3 3 0 0 3/4/2023 35 22 3 2 4 0 2 12/6/2022 31 14 3 4 1 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.