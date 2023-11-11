As we enter Week 11 of the college football season, there are seven games involving teams from the AAC on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV North Texas Mean Green at SMU Mustangs 9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Tulane Green Wave 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UAB Blazers at Navy Midshipmen 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) East Carolina Pirates at Florida Atlantic Owls 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Rice Owls at UTSA Roadrunners 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!