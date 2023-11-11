As we head into Week 11 of the college football campaign, there are seven games involving teams from the SEC on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Vanderbilt Commodores at South Carolina Gamecocks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Ole Miss Rebels at Georgia Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Florida Gators at LSU Tigers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!