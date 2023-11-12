Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 10 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Patterson's stats below.
On the ground, Patterson has season stats of 14 rushes for 63 yards and zero TDs, picking up 4.5 yards per carry. He also has three catches on three targets for 16 yards.
Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Falcons.
Falcons vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Patterson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|14
|63
|0
|4.5
|3
|3
|16
|0
Patterson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|Texans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|10
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
