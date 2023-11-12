Drake London was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at London's stats below.

London's season stats include 438 yards on 37 receptions (11.8 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 57 times.

Drake London Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Falcons have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Mack Hollins (DNP/ankle): 17 Rec; 247 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

London 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 57 37 438 99 2 11.8

London Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 7 6 54 0 Week 8 @Titans 7 5 55 0

