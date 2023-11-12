How to Watch Georgia vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) take the court against the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
Georgia Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 41.1% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.5% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Georgia had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 134th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs recorded just 2.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Eagles allowed (65.9).
- Georgia had an 11-9 record last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Georgia put up 6.6 more points per game (70.8) than it did on the road (64.2).
- Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last year, allowing 65.8 points per game, compared to 81.5 when playing on the road.
- Georgia made 6.8 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 31.3% away from home.
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oregon
|L 82-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 80-77
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
