The Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) play the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. North Carolina Central matchup.

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-22.5) 146.5 -10000 +1800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-22.5) 147.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Last season, 14 Bulldogs games went over the point total.

North Carolina Central compiled a 13-10-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of 12 of the Eagles' games last season went over the point total.

