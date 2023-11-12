Sunday's contest between the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) and North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) squaring off at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 92-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Georgia, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

The game has no set line.

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 92, North Carolina Central 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. North Carolina Central

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-28.5)

Georgia (-28.5) Computer Predicted Total: 155.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Performance Insights

Georgia was 262nd in the nation in points scored (68.5 per game) and 224th in points allowed (71.5) last year.

The Bulldogs were 171st in the country in rebounds per game (31.9) and 283rd in rebounds conceded (32.7) last year.

Last season Georgia was ranked 319th in college basketball in assists with 11.2 per game.

At 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc last year, the Bulldogs were 256th and 306th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Georgia was 156th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7 last year. It was 67th in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.9%.

The Bulldogs took 38.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 29.5% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 61.8% of their shots, with 70.5% of their makes coming from there.

