The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) face the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)

  • Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank
262nd 68.5 Points Scored 75.6 82nd
224th 71.5 Points Allowed 65.9 55th
171st 31.9 Rebounds 32.4 134th
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
319th 11.2 Assists 14.6 70th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 14.8 348th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.