Georgia vs. North Carolina Central: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Georgia Betting Records & Stats
- Georgia won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 20 times.
- Georgia (9-20-0 ATS) covered the spread 31% of the time, 25.5% less often than North Carolina Central (13-10-0) last season.
Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Georgia
|68.5
|144.1
|71.5
|137.4
|140.4
|North Carolina Central
|75.6
|144.1
|65.9
|137.4
|140.5
Additional Georgia Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bulldogs recorded just 2.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Eagles gave up (65.9).
- When Georgia totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 6-11 against the spread and 11-9 overall.
Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Georgia
|9-20-0
|14-15-0
|North Carolina Central
|13-10-0
|12-11-0
Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Georgia
|North Carolina Central
|13-4
|Home Record
|13-1
|1-10
|Away Record
|4-10
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-3-0
|3-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.4
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
