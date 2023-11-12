Sunday's contest features the Mercer Bears (1-1) and the Clemson Tigers (2-0) clashing at Littlejohn Coliseum (on November 12) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-63 victory for Mercer, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Bears are coming off of a 70-62 win over Florida Atlantic in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Mercer vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Mercer vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 67, Clemson 63

Other SoCon Predictions

Mercer Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears averaged 64.8 points per game last season (183rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per contest (204th in college basketball). They had a -14 scoring differential overall.

Mercer averaged 3.1 more points in SoCon games (67.9) than overall (64.8).

The Bears averaged 65.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 away.

In 2022-23, Mercer conceded 2.0 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than away (65.3).

