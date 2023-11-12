In one of the 11 exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors square off at Chase Center.

Today's NBA Games

The New York Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets hit the road the Knicks on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MSG and BSSE

TV Channel: MSG and BSSE

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 4-4

4-4 CHA Record: 3-5

3-5 NY Stats: 107.1 PPG (29th in NBA), 102.8 Opp. PPG (second)

107.1 PPG (29th in NBA), 102.8 Opp. PPG (second) CHA Stats: 117.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 122.4 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG) CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -9.5

NY -9.5 NY Odds to Win: -450

-450 CHA Odds to Win: +333

+333 Total: 226.5 points

The Brooklyn Nets play the Washington Wizards

The Wizards hope to pick up a road win at the Nets on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and MNMT

TV Channel: YES and MNMT

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 4-5

4-5 WAS Record: 2-6

2-6 BKN Stats: 114.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.4 Opp. PPG (19th)

114.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.4 Opp. PPG (19th) WAS Stats: 119.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 126.5 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -7.5

BKN -7.5 BKN Odds to Win: -300

-300 WAS Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 234.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers face the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies look to pull of an away win at the Clippers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC and BSSE

TV Channel: BSSC and BSSE

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 3-5

3-5 MEM Record: 1-8

1-8 LAC Stats: 115.4 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (14th)

115.4 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (14th) MEM Stats: 109.0 PPG (24th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -8.5

LAC -8.5 LAC Odds to Win: -350

-350 MEM Odds to Win: +275

+275 Total: 226.5 points

The Philadelphia 76ers play the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers look to pull off a road win at the 76ers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and BSIN

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and BSIN

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 7-1

7-1 IND Record: 6-3

6-3 PHI Stats: 118.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

118.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (sixth) IND Stats: 126.0 PPG (first in NBA), 121.6 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -6.5

PHI -6.5 PHI Odds to Win: -275

-275 IND Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 237.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks look to pull of an away win at the Pelicans on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and BSSW

TV Channel: BSNO and BSSW

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 4-5

4-5 DAL Record: 7-2

7-2 NO Stats: 107.4 PPG (28th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)

107.4 PPG (28th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th) DAL Stats: 122.8 PPG (second in NBA), 116.9 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)

CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -2.5

DAL -2.5 DAL Odds to Win: -140

-140 NO Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 233.5 points

The Chicago Bulls play the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons hit the road the Bulls on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 3-6

3-6 DET Record: 2-8

2-8 CHI Stats: 108.9 PPG (25th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (17th)

108.9 PPG (25th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (17th) DET Stats: 109.9 PPG (21st in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG) DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -6.5

CHI -6.5 CHI Odds to Win: -275

-275 DET Odds to Win: +230

The San Antonio Spurs play the Miami Heat

The Heat look to pull off a road win at the Spurs on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSSUN

TV Channel: BSSW and BSSUN

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SA Record: 3-6

3-6 MIA Record: 4-4

4-4 SA Stats: 113.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 124.9 Opp. PPG (29th)

113.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 124.9 Opp. PPG (29th) MIA Stats: 107.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG) MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

The Houston Rockets take on the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets go on the road to face the Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and ALT

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and ALT

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 5-3

5-3 DEN Record: 8-1

8-1 HOU Stats: 111.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 106.0 Opp. PPG (third)

111.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 106.0 Opp. PPG (third) DEN Stats: 116.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 106.0 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -3.5

DEN -3.5 DEN Odds to Win: -175

-175 HOU Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 217.5 points

The Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder look to pull off a road win at the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and BSOK

TV Channel: AZFamily and BSOK

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 4-5

4-5 OKC Record: 5-4

5-4 PHO Stats: 113.2 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (13th)

113.2 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (13th) OKC Stats: 116.4 PPG (ninth in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -2.5

PHO -2.5 PHO Odds to Win: -145

-145 OKC Odds to Win: +120

The Golden State Warriors face the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves go on the road to face the Warriors on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSN

TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSN

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 6-3

6-3 MIN Record: 6-2

6-2 GS Stats: 114.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)

114.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 110.1 Opp. PPG (ninth) MIN Stats: 112.4 PPG (17th in NBA), 102.3 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 4-5

4-5 POR Record: 3-5

3-5 LAL Stats: 110.4 PPG (20th in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (22nd)

110.4 PPG (20th in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (22nd) POR Stats: 106.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.1 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG) POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

