The UConn Huskies (1-0) take on the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ABC

NC State vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 75.9 points per game last year were 13.3 more points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.

UConn had a 22-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

Last year, the Wolfpack recorded 12 more points per game (70.8) than the Huskies gave up (58.8).

When NC State totaled more than 58.8 points last season, it went 17-8.

The Wolfpack made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.8 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (34.8%).

The Huskies shot at a 49.4% clip from the field last season, 11.5 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Charlotte W 84-43 Reynolds Coliseum 11/12/2023 UConn - Reynolds Coliseum 11/15/2023 Elon - Reynolds Coliseum 11/19/2023 Rhode Island - Reynolds Coliseum

UConn Schedule