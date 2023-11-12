Taylor Heinicke has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Cardinals have given up 223.8 passing yards per game, 17th in the league.

Heinicke has passed for 443 yards (221.5 per game) this season, connecting on 55.9% of his throws with two TD passes with one INT. Heinicke also has run the ball five times for 34 yards, delivering up 17 yards per game.

Heinicke vs. the Cardinals

Heinicke vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Arizona has allowed two opposing players to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Cardinals have given up one or more passing touchdowns to nine opposing quarterbacks this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Arizona in 2023.

The Cardinals have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 223.8 passing yards the Cardinals concede per outing makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Cardinals have scored 14 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Cardinals' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Taylor Heinicke Passing Props vs. the Cardinals

Passing Yards: 221.5 (-115)

221.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+150)

Heinicke Passing Insights

The Falcons pass on 52.7% of their plays and run on 47.3%. They are 21st in NFL action in points scored.

Heinicke averages 7.5 yards per attempt this season (443 yards on 59 attempts).

Heinicke has thrown for a touchdown in all two games this season, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has scored two of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (13.3%).

Heinicke has passed two times out of his 59 total attempts while in the red zone (2.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Taylor Heinicke Rushing Props vs the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Heinicke Rushing Insights

In two games this season, Heinicke has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

Heinicke's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-38 / 268 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 12-for-21 / 175 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

