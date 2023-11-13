The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) play the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 79 points per game last year, 20.3 more points than the 58.7 the Bulldogs gave up.

Georgia Southern had a 13-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored just 3.6 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Eagles allowed (70.7).

When Georgia scored more than 70.7 points last season, it went 9-3.

