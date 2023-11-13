The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) play the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia vs. Georgia Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles averaged 20.3 more points per game last year (79.0) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (58.7).

Georgia Southern went 13-1 last season when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 67.1 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 70.7 the Eagles allowed.

When Georgia totaled more than 70.7 points last season, it went 9-3.

Georgia Schedule