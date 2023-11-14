Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Cobb County, Georgia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy at The Walker School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Springs High School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dominion Christian School at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.