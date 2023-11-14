How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) face the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Texas State vs Oklahoma (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Alcorn State vs Arkansas State (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- South Alabama vs Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Dolphins allowed to their opponents (41%).
- Last season, Georgia Southern had a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 41% from the field.
- The Dolphins ranked 325th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 189th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 68.4 points per game last year, 5.8 more points than the 62.6 the Dolphins gave up.
- Georgia Southern went 13-7 last season when it scored more than 62.6 points.
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.6.
- The Eagles conceded 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.2 away.
- Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern drained fewer 3-pointers away (6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (31.5%) as well.
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 84-62
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 70-60
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
