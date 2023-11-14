The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) face the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Dolphins allowed to their opponents (41%).

Last season, Georgia Southern had a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 41% from the field.

The Dolphins ranked 325th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 189th.

The Eagles put up an average of 68.4 points per game last year, 5.8 more points than the 62.6 the Dolphins gave up.

Georgia Southern went 13-7 last season when it scored more than 62.6 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.6.

The Eagles conceded 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.2 away.

Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern drained fewer 3-pointers away (6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (31.5%) as well.

