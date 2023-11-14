The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) face the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Dolphins allowed to their opponents (41%).
  • Last season, Georgia Southern had a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 41% from the field.
  • The Dolphins ranked 325th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 189th.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 68.4 points per game last year, 5.8 more points than the 62.6 the Dolphins gave up.
  • Georgia Southern went 13-7 last season when it scored more than 62.6 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.6.
  • The Eagles conceded 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.2 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern drained fewer 3-pointers away (6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (31.5%) as well.

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 84-62 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/11/2023 @ Eastern Michigan L 70-60 George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/14/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium
11/19/2023 Kennesaw State - Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum

