Tuesday's contest between the Georgia State Panthers (2-0) and the Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 89-50 and heavily favors Georgia State to come out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 14.

In their last time out, the Panthers won on Friday 71-58 against Western Michigan.

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 89, Kennesaw State 50

Georgia State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers had a -1 scoring differential last season, putting up 61.3 points per game (253rd in college basketball) and allowing 61.4 (96th in college basketball).

Georgia State's offense was worse in Sun Belt games last year, tallying 57.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.3 PPG.

The Panthers scored 68.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, they averaged 53.7 points per contest.

Defensively Georgia State was better at home last season, allowing 62.1 points per game, compared to 62.9 away from home.

