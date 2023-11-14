The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) take on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the River Hawks allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Georgia Tech went 12-7 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.

The River Hawks ranked 18th in rebounding in college basketball, the Yellow Jackets finished 163rd.

Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Yellow Jackets averaged were only 3.7 more points than the River Hawks allowed (66).

When Georgia Tech put up more than 66 points last season, it went 13-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Georgia Tech performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 72.7 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game when playing on the road.

The Yellow Jackets gave up 69 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.8 in away games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Georgia Tech performed worse at home last year, sinking 7.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 8.4 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 34.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule